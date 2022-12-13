Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56.93 and 48.72 calculating the average target price we see 52.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 45 while the 200 day moving average is 51.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $38,457m. Find out more information at: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $47,370m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.