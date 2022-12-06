Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme with ticker code (CM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56.88 and 48.67 with the average target price sitting at 52.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,280m. Find out more information at: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $46,980m based on the market concensus.