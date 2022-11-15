Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme with ticker code (CM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58.35 and 57.07 with the average target price sitting at 57.71. With the stocks previous close at 48.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is 45.3 and the 200 day MA is 52.96. The company has a market cap of $43,801m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $51,767m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.