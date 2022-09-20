Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56.84 and 55.59 and has a mean target at 56.22. Now with the previous closing price of 47.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 49.42 while the 200 day moving average is 55.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $43,221m. Company Website: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $50,919m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.