Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57.04 and 55.78 with the average target price sitting at 56.41. With the stocks previous close at 48.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 45.24 and the 200 day moving average is 52.3. The company has a market cap of $43,193m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $50,020m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.