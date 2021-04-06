Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102.97 and 94.97 calculating the mean target price we have 98.97. With the stocks previous close at 98.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 96.65 and the 200 day MA is 86.15. The company has a market cap of $44,383m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cibc.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.