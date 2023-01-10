Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 45.08 and 33.78 with the average target price sitting at 39.43. With the stocks previous close at 42.07 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.28. The company has a market cap of $38,765m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $36,332m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.