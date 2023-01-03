Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme with ticker code (CM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45.12 and 33.81 calculating the average target price we see 39.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The day 50 moving average is 44.37 and the 200 day MA is 49.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,654m. Company Website: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $35,642m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as mobile, online, and overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and private wealth, and international banking services; foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

