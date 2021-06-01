Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.6% Downside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme with ticker code (CM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102.97 and 94.97 calculating the mean target price we have 98.97. Now with the previous closing price of 117.31 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -15.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.96 and the 200 day moving average is 94.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $52,308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cibc.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.