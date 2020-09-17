Camping World Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Camping World Holdings with ticker code (CWH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 37.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 33.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,931m. Find out more information at: http://www.campingworld.com

Camping World Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; travel protection; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and services, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 227 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

