Camping World Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Camping World Holdings found using ticker (CWH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 32.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.38 while the 200 day moving average is 24.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,885m. Visit the company website at: http://www.campingworld.com

Camping World Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; travel protection; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and services, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 227 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn