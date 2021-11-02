Camping World Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.7% Upside

Camping World Holdings with ticker code (CWH) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 45 and has a mean target at 54.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.85 while the 200 day moving average is 40.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,740m. Visit the company website at: http://www.campingworld.com

Camping World Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; travel and planning directories; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; range of RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, marine and watersports, and other outdoor activities, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of June 22, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 175 retail locations in 38 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.