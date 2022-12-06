Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Camping World Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (CWH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 25 and has a mean target at 31.33. With the stocks previous close at 27.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,085m. Visit the company website at: https://www.campingworld.com

The potential market cap would be $1,227m based on the market concensus.