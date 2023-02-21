Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Campbell Soup Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Campbell Soup Company found using ticker (CPB) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 58 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 52.17. Now with the previous closing price of 50.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day MA is 54.11 and the 200 day moving average is 50.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,677m. Find out more information at: https://www.campbellsoupcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $16,071m based on the market concensus.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

