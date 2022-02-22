Campbell Soup Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Campbell Soup Company found using ticker (CPB) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 45.91. With the stocks previous close at 44.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 44.05 and the 200 day MA is 43.83. The market cap for the company is $13,563m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.campbellsoupcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $14,091m based on the market concensus.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell’s tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.