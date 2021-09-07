Campbell Soup Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Campbell Soup Company found using ticker (CPB) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 40 with a mean TP of 48.26. With the stocks previous close at 42.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,046m. Visit the company website at: http://www.campbellsoupcompany.com

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell’s tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products in the United States; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the United States and Canada. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.