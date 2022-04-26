Campbell Soup Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.4% Downside

Campbell Soup Company with ticker code (CPB) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 44.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.94 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.4%. The day 50 moving average is 44.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,129m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.campbellsoupcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $13,506m based on the market concensus.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell’s tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.