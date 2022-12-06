Campbell Soup Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.4% Downside

Campbell Soup Company with ticker code (CPB) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 39 with a mean TP of 48.5. With the stocks previous close at 54.1 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.4%. The day 50 moving average is 50.48 while the 200 day moving average is 48.09. The company has a market cap of $15,977m. Find out more information at: https://www.campbellsoupcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $14,323m based on the market concensus.