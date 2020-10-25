Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.24 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10.86. With the stocks previous close at 9.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is 10.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,840m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cameco.com

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

