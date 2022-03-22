Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32.68 and 23.8 calculating the average target price we see 28.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day MA is 22.65 and the 200 day MA is 21.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,658m. Find out more information at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $12,335m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.