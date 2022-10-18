Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.0% Upside

Cameco Corporation found using ticker (CCJ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34.64 and 28.87 calculating the average target price we see 31.73. Now with the previous closing price of 21.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,707m. Find out more information at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $14,467m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.