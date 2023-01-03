Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.8% Upside

Cameco Corporation found using ticker (CCJ) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36.1 and 30.21 and has a mean target at 33.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.18 while the 200 day moving average is 24.98. The market cap for the company is $9,805m. Find out more information at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $14,492m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.