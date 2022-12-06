Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Cameco Corporation found using ticker (CCJ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35.76 and 30.37 with a mean TP of 33.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.34 while the 200 day moving average is 25.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,824m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $13,804m based on the market concensus.