Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35.85 and 30.59 and has a mean target at 33.59. With the stocks previous close at 24.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The day 50 moving average is 24.81 and the 200 day MA is 25.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,058m. Find out more information at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $13,961m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.