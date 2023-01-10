Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36.06 and 30.48 calculating the average target price we see 33.57. Now with the previous closing price of 24.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.13 and the 200 day MA is 24.86. The company has a market cap of $10,852m. Find out more information at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $14,906m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.