Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cameco Corporation found using ticker (CCJ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37.5 and 31.88 with a mean TP of 35.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.17 while the 200 day moving average is 24.08. The company has a market cap of $9,292m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $12,747m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

