Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.94 and 18.47 with the average target price sitting at 26.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,981m. Find out more information at: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $10,653m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.