Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Cameco Corporation found using ticker (CCJ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29.64 and 18.18 calculating the average target price we see 24.72. Now with the previous closing price of 20.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 19.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,333m. Find out more information at: http://www.cameco.com

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.