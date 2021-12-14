Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32.41 and 18.74 with the average target price sitting at 26.7. With the stocks previous close at 21.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day MA is 24.91 and the 200 day moving average is 20.26. The market cap for the company is $8,575m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cameco.com

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.