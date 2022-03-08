Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.07 and 23.44 calculating the average target price we see 28.52. With the stocks previous close at 23.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The day 50 moving average is 21.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,594m. Company Website: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $11,653m based on the market concensus.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.