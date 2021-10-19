Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30.14 and 18.72 with a mean TP of 25.35. With the stocks previous close at 24.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.15 and the 200 day moving average is 19.24. The company has a market cap of $10,532m. Find out more information at: http://www.cameco.com

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.