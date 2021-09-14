Cameco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -55.5% Downside

Cameco Corporation found using ticker (CCJ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.24 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 10.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.43 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -55.5%. The 50 day MA is 18.15 and the 200 day moving average is 18.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,743m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cameco.com

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.