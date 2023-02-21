Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 208 and 119 and has a mean target at 138.84. With the stocks previous close at 120.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day MA is 116.88 and the 200 day moving average is 126.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,030m. Company Website: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $15,069m based on the market concensus.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.