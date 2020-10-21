Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 122 and 90 with a mean TP of 102.31. Now with the previous closing price of 92.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 92.24 and the 200 day moving average is 89.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,862m. Company Website: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 58,051 apartment homes in 171 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

