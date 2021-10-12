Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 146 calculating the mean target price we have 161.25. With the stocks previous close at 150.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 149.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 135.4. The company has a market cap of $15,194m. Visit the company website at: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.