Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 208 and 126 with the average target price sitting at 154.6. With the stocks previous close at 113.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 126.57 and the 200 day MA is 145.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,038m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $16,341m based on the market concensus.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.