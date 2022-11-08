Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 208 and 119 with the average target price sitting at 148.85. Now with the previous closing price of 111.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The day 50 moving average is 120.92 while the 200 day moving average is 143.21. The company has a market cap of $11,680m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $15,592m based on the market concensus.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

