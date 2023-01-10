Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 208 and 118 with a mean TP of 137.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 114 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The day 50 moving average is 113.99 and the 200 day moving average is 132.55. The market cap for the company is $12,039m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $14,473m based on the market concensus.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.