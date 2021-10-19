Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 178 and 146 with a mean TP of 161.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 156.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day MA is 151.23 and the 200 day MA is 137.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,984m. Visit the company website at: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.