Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 208 and 142 with the average target price sitting at 162.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 137.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 135.5 while the 200 day moving average is 156.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,700m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $17,404m based on the market concensus.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

