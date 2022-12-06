Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 208 and 119 with the average target price sitting at 139.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 119.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day MA is 115.34 and the 200 day MA is 138.64. The company has a market cap of $12,399m. Company Website: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $14,459m based on the market concensus.