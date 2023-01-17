Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 208 and 117 with a mean TP of 137.29. With the stocks previous close at 118.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 114.13 and the 200 day moving average is 131.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,565m. Visit the company website at: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $14,578m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.