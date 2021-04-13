Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Camden Property Trust with ticker code (CPT) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 105 and has a mean target at 113.06. Now with the previous closing price of 112.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.73 and the 200 day moving average is 100.52. The market cap for the company is $10,962m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.