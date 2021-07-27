Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.7% Downside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 146 and 122 and has a mean target at 135.94. With the stocks previous close at 147.23 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 137.53 and the 200 day moving average is 117.9. The market cap for the company is $14,293m. Find out more information at: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.