Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 108 with a mean TP of 119.83. Now with the previous closing price of 122.69 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 115.24 and the 200 day MA is 104.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,041m. Find out more information at: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.