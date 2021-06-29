Camden Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Camden Property Trust found using ticker (CPT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 122 calculating the average target price we see 134.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 135.22 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.71 and the 200 day MA is 112.06. The company has a market cap of $13,166m. Visit the company website at: http://www.camdenliving.com

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.