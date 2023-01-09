Camden National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Camden National Corporation with ticker code (CAC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 45.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 42.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $616m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.camdennational.com

The potential market cap would be $674m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.