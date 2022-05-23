Twitter
Camden National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Camden National Corporation with ticker code (CAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 49 and has a mean target at 50.33. With the stocks previous close at 42.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.47 and the 200 day MA is 47.68. The market cap for the company is $624m. Find out more information at: https://www.camdennational.com

The potential market cap would be $743m based on the market concensus.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

