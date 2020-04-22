Cambridge Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Cambridge Bancorp with ticker code (CATC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 56.5 with a mean TP of 68.25. Now with the previous closing price of 47.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $250m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cambridgetrust.com

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

