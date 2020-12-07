Cambridge Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Cambridge Bancorp found using ticker (CATC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 70 with a mean TP of 73.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 66.91 while the 200 day moving average is 58.09. The market cap for the company is $485m. Company Website: http://www.cambridgetrust.com

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.